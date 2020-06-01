The Vast Of Night Ending Explained: What Happens To Everett And Fay At The End?

The movie The Vast of Night was released in the year 2019. It is a science fiction film by James Montague and Craig W. Sanger. The movie is directed by Andrew Patterson and stars Sierra McCormick and Jake Horowitz. The movie states the premise of a possibility of an alien presence in the town Cayuga in New Mexico. The Vast of Night soundtrack is by Erick Alexander and Jared Bulmer.

The Vast of Night plot

The Vast of Night is set in the 1950s in the city of Cayuga, New Mexico. While Everett is covering a basketball match, Fay is a switchboard operator. Fay hears an electric humming sound, which is similar to what a woman claims to be a giant object flying over her head. They come to know that a square hole was dug in the ground and that a friend in Cayuga had recorded the sound that was coming from this object in the sky.

Fay and Everett play the sound on the radio and then the lights of their station go off. A woman calls them and invites them to her home. She informs how her son as an infant used to mutter strange words. She repeated them and it was recorded by Fay and Everett. The woman, Blanche, said that his son then walked out of the house and vanished some 150 yards away. She believes that the object in the sky is playing with the minds of the people and have taken her son. She also says that the object only goes to small towns. When they leave the house, they find burnt trees in the woods. They see a UFO. The Vast of Night is of the game end, the station is empty and Fay’s recorder fallen in the ground.

The Vast of Night ending explained

There are many theories related to what really happened in the ending. As per a news source, in a The Vast of Night review, a possibility the UFO being a part of Everett and Fay’s minds is given. Another one states that the film is just talking about UFO sightings in the period.

Another theory is related to the words muttered by Blanche’s son. When they are on the way to Fay’s cousin in Gerald and Bertsie’s car, the latter two spot something in the sky. As soon as the recorder plays Blanche’s words, they fall unconscious and do not get up until it is stopped. It is possible that the aliens are able to control those who have seen the UFO through the words. They could have thwarted Everett and Fay’s investigation by crashing the car or possibly lure them into a trap as well.

The burnt trees in the woods and the fallen tape recorder that had evidence showing that they have been taken by the aliens. It is also possible that the tape recorder was left so that more people can be trapped by them. Thus, the movie shows how it is possible that the entire society or the town of Cayuga was controlled by some extra-terrestrial creatures in The Vast of Night.

