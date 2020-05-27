Homecoming Season 2 Ending Explained | How Does Walter Gets His Final Revenge?

Homecoming is a psychological thriller web series. The show is based on a podcast of the same name created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg. The show stars Janelle Monáe, Chris Cooper and Joan Cusack with Stephan James and Hong Chau. The Homecoming Season 2 ending saw a rather gnarly finish to the whole thrilling plot.

ALSO READ | 2036 Origin Unknown Ending Explained: Is It All True Or Just A Simulation?

Homecoming season 2 explained

The Homecoming season 2 ending finally clears out some puzzles that have been building up from the past two seasons of the show. Alex is pretending to be Jacqueline as she does not remember who she is after getting injected with the Homecoming serum. She is in a rowboat, and Walter is one who did this to her. It was more of self-defence as she was trying to stab him with the serum so that he would forget about the complaint he filed against Geist. Geist is a parent company which is behind the Homecoming program.

ALSO READ | Control Z Ending Explained: Who Has Been The Hacker All Along?

Homecoming season 2 ending explained

There are two timelines in the final episode. After Walter ran away, he drove to the Geist headquarters to get his file, which will help him fill his memory gaps. When Leonard Geist gives Walter his file, he thinks that he is doing right and that it is enough. He said that he is not interested in fighting and rather fade away because he is old. Walter does not buy this and says that Geist just has a bad attitude.

Then, Walter makes them drink Kool-Aid as it looks like the same. It was fair that he ruins the lives of Geist employees, he thought; Geist took his memories, so he must take theirs too. The finale also gives a nod to the speech that was given by Leonard in the first episode. He talks about how there is a giant whose hunger is so big that he swallows everything up. Later, it is revealed that his another analogy of the flute-player is himself, as he can also bring in followers just like the rats followed the pied piper.

ALSO READ | White Lines Ending Explained: It Is The Time To Know Who Was Behind Axel's Murder

The giant is symbolic of all those who are so hungry for profits that they are following him. They all drink the red juice and fall down except Alex, who manages to remember. She lets Audrey drink hers and the latter drinks it.

Leonard freaks out in the last moments of the serum doing its work on his followers. This was all done by Leonard on Walter’s saying. Walter will also suffer from his cruel actions, but he is prepared. It seems that the serum had hardened him. Alex decides to stay with Aubrey, who she barely knows, and who will not recognize anyone. She says that knows how to feels like to wake up alone.

Walter takes a victory lap in the end. He treated the poisoning of Geist employees as collateral damage. The ending of Homecoming Season 2 is thus bittersweet. While Homecoming Season 3 has not been announced yet, the makers have many ideas for the same, claims a news article.

ALSO READ | 'Life' ending explained: What happens after Danny and Calvin reach Earth?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.