How To Get The True Ending In Piggy Chapter 12? True Ending Explained

As many are aware, Piggy Chapter 12 has two popular endings in the game. These are the good and bad endings. In addition, there is a third ending in Chapter 12 called “The True Ending”. If you look at the board, there are well over 1.3 million users combined who have received a good and bad ending in Chapter 12. On the other hand, there isn’t a single user who has managed to get the true ending in the game.

How to get the True Ending in Piggy Chapter 12?

There isn’t a bigger unsolved mystery in Roblox right now than finding the Piggy Chapter 12 true ending. There are a number of different theories from several gamers and content creators online suggesting the possible tricks that can be used to get the true ending in Chapter 12. One such hint is from MiniToon himself. The hint is actually the question mark emoji that has been titled ‘white question mark ornament’. This hint does not lead you towards the true ending. Instead, it suggests that MiniToon is confused himself.

Also, it is worth pointing that MiniToon actually has the two popular badges out of the three. This means that he managed to complete the good and the bad ending, however, he is yet to complete the true ending badge. For those wondering, MiniToon is the creator behind the survival horror game. This gives the impression that it may not be a way of getting the true ending.

Nonetheless, MiniToon actually has added a ‘True Ending Badge’ indicating that there is still a way to get through it, although it is yet to be solved. A number of users claim that the true ending would give players a lot more cutscenes and story that would lead to the next stage in the game. Some gamers believe that finding the true ending may have something to do with Bunny, who is infected in the metro, among numerous other theories.

The honest truth is no user is aware of the secret to solving the mystery. A number of popular gamers and Roblox content creators are also doing live streams trying to unveil the mystery.

The ‘True Ending Badge’ is currently available in the game; however, at the time of this writing, there was no user who had the badge and its rarity has been labelled as ‘Impossible’.

Image credits: MiniToon | Roblox