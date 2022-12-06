The Weeknd To Create Music For 'Avatar: The Way Of Water'? Singer Teases Collab

James Cameron’s highly anticipated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water is likely to have music by The Weeknd, the singer teased on social media. The artist shared a short clip displaying the film's logo and its December 16 release date, with intense music playing in the backdrop. Producer Jon Landou also posted a picutee with The Weeknd, further fuelling collaboration rumours.

The Blinding Lights crooner shared a short video on Twitter, teasing a drumbeat score accompanied by a choir which reminded many of the previous film’s score curated by James Horner. He simply captioned the tweet "12.16.22", the film's release date.

The tweet was shared by the film's official Twitter handle, while producer Jon Landou also followed suit and shared a photo with the singer alongside the caption, “As the Na’vi [the fictional language of the film] say, ‘Zola’u nìprrte’ soaiane Avatar’… Welcome to the Avatar family.”

As the Na’vi say, “Zola'u nìprrte' soaiane Avatar”… Welcome to the Avatar family. pic.twitter.com/yc9no1sJki — Jon Landau (@jonlandau) December 4, 2022

This won't be the first time The Weeknd has lent a soundtrack to a film. The singer bagged an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song, thanks to his track Earned It which appeared in the 2015 film Fifty Shades of Grey.

As for Avatar The Way of Water, the James Cameron directorial stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang among others in pivotal roles. The movie will serve as the official sequel to the 2009 record-breaking Avatar and will follow the adventures of Jake Neytiri's son.

The film's official synopsis reads-

"Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na'vi race to protect their planet."

