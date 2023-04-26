The Witcher Season 3 Teaser Out: Henry Cavill To Bid Goodbye After This Season

The Witcher season 3 is all set to mark its debut on Netflix this summer in two parts. A new teaser of the web series has been dropped which gave fans a glimpse of Geralt (Henry Cavill) in an intense look. The first part comprising of five episodes will release on the OTT platform on June 29. Meanwhile, the final three episodes will be released by the makers on July 27.

The 1 minute and 12 second long teaser featured Geralt gearing up for an upcoming mission. He was also seen drinking a liquid that activated his monstrous side. In the end, he was seen approaching a mysterious figure. For those unversed, Henry Cavill will big goodbye to the show after this season and in the coming seasons Liam Hemsworth will play his part. Check the teaser below:

This summer, everything changes. The Witcher Season 3 begins on the 29th of June 🐺⚔️ #thewitcher pic.twitter.com/lQ6VNTwa12 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 25, 2023

Summary of The Witcher Season 3

The official summary of The Witcher season 3 read, "As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it." The description further read, "Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

Star cast of The Witcher season 3

The star cast of The Witcher season 3 will include Henry Cavill as Geralt, Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Joey Batey as Jaskier. Meanwhile, the show is produced by Steve Gaub, Mike Ostrowski, Javier, Matt O'Toole, Hivemind Content and Platige Films, among others. The show will debut on June 29.