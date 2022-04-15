'The Witcher 3': Robbie Amell, Hugh Skinner & More Join Fantasy Drama's Cast; Read Details

After being reunited with his family, Geralt now has the dangerous task to protect Ciri from monarchs, mages, and beasts of the continent with Yennefer in tow. While Ciri of Cintra believes her untapped magical powers can prove to be of help to the Witcher in times of need, Henry Cavill's Geralt is determined to keep her out of harm's way. Embarking on this journey with them for season three, Netflix recently unveiled four new cast members who will be stepping on the cold continent in The Witcher 3.

From Robbie Amell who was seen in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City to Meng'er Zhang from Marvel's Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, these new members are all set to play royals, warriors, outlaws and more. Check out the newest addition to The Witcher 3 along with their character details provided by the official social media handle of the fantasy drama.

1. Robbie Amell

Set to essay the role of Gallatin, Robbie Amell's character details read, ''A born fighter, Gallatin leads an army of guerrilla Scoia’tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard. Unafraid to speak his truth, Gallatin’s loyalty to his people ultimately leads him on a collision course with Francesca over power.''

The actor expressed his excitement to join the fantasy drama by sharing the same on his social media and writing, ''Really excited to be a part of one of my favorite shows.''

2. Meng'er Zhang

Zhang will be seen in the role of Milva, who is described as, ''A human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest, Milva is a fierce and talented huntress. Exact archery skills coupled with a stone-cold aptitude for survival make her a formidable adversary in the unforgiving Continent - those that cross her, do so at their peril.''

The 34-year-old actor appeared excited about the new venture as she wrote on her Instagram, ''I’m so excited!!! Also a bit nervous😝I’ll work hard and do my best to play Milva 🙋‍♀️ Thanks for having me on board ~ can’t wait for the adventure!''

3. Hugh Skinner

Skinner, who has appeared in films like Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, will be seen in the role of Prince Radovid. His character description stated, ''Royal playboy and younger brother to King Vizimir, Radovid finds himself suddenly a man on the inside of the Redanian Intelligence. With his good looks and drunken charm, Radovid amazes with how incisive he can be in political affairs, but it's all games until someone gets hurt.''

4. Christelle Elwin

Lastly, Christelle Elwin will step into the shoes of Mistle, a member of The Rats. Her character description read, ''Mistle is a member of The Rats, a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves - and sometimes the poor. She is street hard, suspicious of everyone and out for revenge, until a chance meeting that will change everything.''

Speaking about the new venture, Elwin wrote on her Instagram, ''So excited to be a part of the Witcher family. Thank you''

Image: Instagram/@witchernetflix/mengerzhang/robbieamell