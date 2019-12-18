These Gal Gadot's Stunning Photos Will Sweep You Off Your Feet

Israeli actor and model Gal Gadot was crowned Miss Israel in 2004 at the age of 18. She then served two years in the Israel Defense Forces as a fitness and combat readiness instructor. She then began studying law and international relations at IDC Herzliya college while building her modelling and acting career. Gadot's first international film role came as Gisele Yashar in Fast & Furious in 2009. She reprised this role in subsequent installments of the film franchise. Her potential came into the spotlight after working in this film. She earned worldwide fame with her role as Wonder Woman. In 2018, Gadot was ranked as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, by a leading magazine, and she was listed among the highest-paid actresses in the world.

Apart from films, she is also known for her beauty and sharp looks. The actor always rocks distinctive outfits which she pulls off effortlessly. Let’s check out some of her best looks and outfits.

In this look, Gal is rocking her preppy style in a beige overcoat. She is also wearing a turtle neck. Gal's ponytail gives us some major goals when it comes to hairstyling.





This look of Gal Gadot is from her footwear brand campaign. Gal pulled off this relaxed and comfy look with minimum effort. The athleisure style attire is donned well by the Wonder Woman actor.

