'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer: Here's What The Gal Gadot Starrer Has In Store For Fans

The trailer of Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman’s sequel recently released and it is titled, Wonder Woman 1984. The trailer picks up around 1984, years after we first saw Diana on the frontlines during the World War. A few stills from the trailer was already shown during Comic Con 2019. But with the trailer out now, here’s the full trailer breakdown and hidden easter eggs.

Wonder Woman 1984 trailer breakdown

Diana continues to fight the vile guys. She is also distressed and lonely over the loss of Steve Trevor. However, Steve can be seen in the trailer in an 80s style with a fanny pack. In the next shot, Diana can be seen interacting with Barbara Minerva (played by Kristen Wig) who will become Cheetah later on in the film. She’s awkward and detached, which implies that she will take up the mantle of Cheetah later on in the film. In the film, Cheetah’s costume will be a combination of cosmetics and special effects. Also, the way the titles in the movie are shown is inspired by Christopher Reeves’ Superman. These titles are also tuned up to look like a mix of classic 80s.

The song that plays in the trailer is is ‘Blue Monday - New order’ which is a classic 80s track. Also, malls were huge during the 80s. In the trailer, Pedro Pascal (who plays the role of Maxwell Lord) is shown as a king of infomercials. He is trying to sell everyone his fantasies. His power in comics is primarily telepathy, which we will get to see in the movie too. As the movie is set in the 1980s, the colours are saturated very well for the dramatic flare. Although Steve's return is shown in the movie, there is no explanation on how he is alive. Diana is seen hugging him in the trailer. The trailer makes you believe that he is really back, but no one knows how.

Maxwell is also seen wielding an artefact, which is probably what will give him his powers in the movie. Further on, the slow-motion action-sequences are back in this sequel of Wonder Woman, which can be seen in the trailer. The use of Lasso in the movie is also practical this time. There is also speculation that the Invisible Jet is going to appear in the film. There are also a lot of scenes in the trailer which involve Themyscira and the Amazons can be seen training. There is also a scene where she is lasso-ing lightning. In the final scene of the trailer, Diana can be seen wearing the Golden Eagle Armour, which debuted in Kingdom Come comics. Diana in a gold plated war-time armour has got fans stoked.

