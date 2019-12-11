Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Shows Gal Gadot And Chris Pine In The Invisible Jet?

Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot in lead, is an upcoming DC superhero movie. Directed by Patty Jenkins, it is the sequel to the 2017 released Wonder Woman. The movie also stars Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal. Seeing the trailer, fans have pointed out a comic book element that has not been seen till now, and that is the Invisible Jet. Read to know more

The Invisible Jet in Wonder Woman 1984 trailer

The first trailer gave fans a look at a jet, which is said to be the invisible jet. In the early days of DC comic, it is known as Wonder Woman’s primary mode of transportation. The jet made its debut in a 1942 issue when Diana Prince built the transparent plane while living on Paradise Island, later named as Themyscira. In the issue, Wonder Woman could not fly at that time, so she relied on the Invisible Jet. It could travel at a great speed and be undetected. Till now, DC Extended Universe has not incorporated the jet in the movies, but the footage suggests that Diana Prince and Steve Trevor are flying in the plane during the fireworks scene in the trailer.

The camera shows the angle from the cockpit as the jet flies right through the fireworks lighting in the sky. Trevor looks up in amazement before he pulls the full speed lever. People below may question the fact that a plane was flying directly through fireworks until it could not be seen. The Invisible Jet might be the latest addition from the comics to the movie.

There can also be a second hint to the Invisible Jet in the trailer. After ten seconds later, Diana Prince is seen running at full speed through the streets, then a flashback of her younger age is shown. The scene then switches back to the movie’s timeline as the superhero uses her Lasso of Truth to push her into the sky. But there is nothing seen in the scene to which the Lasso might pull to. So the question comes that could it be the Invisible Jet? The camera pans out as she flies through the air but her target is not shown. The trailer also shows different locations, which means that she could be using the jet to reach there. However, any confirmation has not been made. The question will only be answered when Wonder Woman 1984 will release, and that is June 5, 2020.

