'Thirteen Lives': Ron Howard To Bring Incredible Rescue Story From Thailand To Viewers

In 2018, a group of 12 teenage boys from a local football team in Thailand went missing along with their assistant coach after setting out to explore Tham Luang Nang Non cave. The incident grabbed international headlines as the team of the 12 boys and their coach were finally rescued after spending over two weeks in the flooding cave. While many have made documentaries on the incident, Academy Award-winner Ron Howard is now bringing the story to the forefront in the form of the movie Thirteen Lives.

Director Ron Howard is all set to bring the rescue story of the 12 teenagers and their coach to the big screens in the UK and also on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The upcoming film will see Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen and Joel Edgerton along with several local talents from Thailand. Mortensen and Farrell will play the role of Rick Stanton and John Volanthen as British cave divers.

The makers of the film recently unveiled the trailer of the film featuring the incident with intricate details. The trailer features a team of boys stuck in the cave with their coach found by a team of rescue divers. The clip follows the rescue mission that took over two weeks, with a series of tragic turns and a realistic view of how the incident grabbed international attention. Take a look at the film's trailer here.

Thirteen Lives trailer

More about Thirteen Lives

Thirteen Lives recounts the incredible true story of the tremendous global effort to rescue a Thai soccer team who become trapped in the Tham Luang cave during an unexpected rainstorm. Faced with insurmountable odds, a team of the world’s most skilled and experienced divers – uniquely able to navigate the maze of flooded, narrow cave tunnels – join with Thai forces and more than 10,000 volunteers to attempt a harrowing rescue of the twelve boys and their coach. With impossibly high stakes and the entire world watching, the group embarks on their most challenging dive yet, showcasing the limitlessness of the human spirit in the process. The film is helmed by Ron Howard and has a long list of ace actors. The film will be released in selected UK cinemas from July 29. It will be followed by a global release on Amazon Prime Video on August 5.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "In the true story of Thirteen Lives, twelve boys and the coach of a Thai soccer team explore the Tham Luang cave when an unexpected rainstorm traps them in a chamber inside the mountain. Entombed behind a maze of flooded cave tunnels, they face impossible odds. A team of world-class divers navigate through miles of dangerous cave networks to discover that finding the boys is only the beginning."

