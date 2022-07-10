'Thor 4': Taika Waititi Refuses To Release 'Waititi Cut' Version Of Chris Hemsworth-film

Marvel Studios and director Taika Waititi are currently basking in the success of their latest release Thor: Love And Thunder. The film marked the fourth instalment in the Chris Hemsworth-starrer Thor series which followed the events of Avengers: Endgame. The movie has received a positive response from fans as they loved Hemsworth reprising his role as the God of Thunder as well as Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman's superheroes and Christian Bale's Gorr, the god butcher.

As many moviegoers flooded theatres to watch the film, they are appreciating Taika Waititi for his impressive work. Soon after the film hit the theatres, fans also began demanding a special director's cut version of the movie. However, the Oscar winner is not in the mood to release such a version and has clearly refused to do so.

In a recent interview with Variety, Taika Waititi expressed how he feels about the director's cut versions of films. The actor-filmmaker mentioned that he watches such films a lot but does not like them. He further added how the director's cut versions are very long and also have some time for tea breaks.

The artiste said, "I watch director's cuts of a lot of other directors. They suck. Director's cuts are not good. Directors need to be controlled sometimes and if I was to say, 'Ah you wanna watch my director's cut? It's four and a half hours long!' It's not good at four and a half hours. There's a lot of cup-of-tea breaks in there, you don't even have to pause it."

Taika Waititi refuses to release his cut version of Thor 4

Marvel fans did not take much time after Thor: Love And Thunder's release to trend the hashtag "Release The Waititi Cut" on social media. Many fans expressed their wish to watch more of Waititi's jokes and deleted scenes from the latest film. However, the director refused to release his version and said, "I'd say my cut would probably have a few more jokes in there...There might be a couple of deleted scenes but as I always say, a scene is deleted because it's not good enough to be in the film. I think the deleted scenes section on the DVD, not that they use them anymore, should just be a list of the scenes and no links so you can't click on them!"

Image: AP