'Thor: Love And Thunder': Christian Bale Reveals Strange Influences For His Villain Gorr

Christian Bale's terrifying villain Gorr the God Butcher has been grabbing attention ever since the trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder was released. The actor had to undergo intense transformation to become the Marvel antagonist, with his character drawing influences from multiple sources including Nosferatu and a music video from the band Aphex Twin.

In a recent conversation with GamesRadar, Bale shed light on a few surprising elements that shaped his villain Gorr as he followed director Taika Waititi's vision for it. For the unversed, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as the eponymous hero alongside Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman.

Christian Bale reveals the strange influences behind his villain Gorr the God Butcher

Bale explained that he and Taika also wanted the antagonist to have a signature dance sequence in the film, as they drew inspiration from singer-songwriter Kate Bush's music. His statement reads, "Mostly hearing Taika's [Waititi, director] thoughts on it. There's obviously sort of a Nosferatu slight attitude. Taika and I wanted to do a whole dance, which we didn't get to do, but we had all this sort of Kate Bush stuff that we worked at. But I think he just realised he was never going to be allowed to put that in the final film."

He added, "I would say that the most common thing I was staring at was the Aphex Twin video of 'Come To Daddy'. But I don't even know if that will be in the final film."

Thor: Love and Thunder will see Chris Hemsworth's hero joining forces with Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane Foster to stop Bale's Gorr from eliminating all Gods. It will open in theatres on July 7, 2022, in India.

Christian Bale's transformation into Gorr

Renowned makeup artist Bart Mixon detailed how Bale morphed into the character. He stated, "Christian Bale was unable to shave his head for the THOR reshoots - as he had done the year before during principal photography - so a bald cap was required. After seeing our test director Taika Waititi exclaimed “that looks great - now we no longer need bald people!”

