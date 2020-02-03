Thriller Books That Are Way Too Twisted For A Movie Adaptation

Books have a tendency to transport the reader into a different world with infinite possibilities. Audiences have witnessed a new trend wherein many directors and filmmakers have started to make movies based on famous books. The thriller and horror genre stand as the top pick for some filmmakers to take inspiration for their movies.

However, at times, directors fail to capture the essence or try to change bits of the story on which the movie is based. Some books, on the other hand, are filled with gruesome or dark imagery which cannot be portrayed on the big screen, leaving the directors with no choice but to make changes to the script. Here are some books which are so twisted that a movie adaptation seems a little difficult.

Also Read | Netflix's New Thriller Movie 'A Fall From Grace' Was Filmed In Just 5 Days

Thriller books that are too twisted for a movie adaptation

The Surgeon by Tess Gerritsen

The Surgeon is incredibly graphic according to readers and it follows Detective Thomas Moore and Jane Rizzoli’s story as they track down a serial killer. The treatment of his victims is described in a rather graphic and gory manner in the book.

The Surgeon by Tess Gerritsen is actually the first book in her Rizzoli and Isles series. A television series was loosely based on the second book, The Apprentice, of the same series.

Also Read | Thriller Movies On Voot That You Must Add To Your Watchlist Right Away

The Whisper Man by Alex North

The events of The Whisper Man take place after a serial killer is caught and imprisoned. This serial killer is accused of the murder and kidnapping of five boys.

The killer used to lure them by whispering into their window, he continued his practice for twenty years before finally being caught. The book contains surprise twists that might be difficult to capture accurately on screen.

Also Read | A List Of 5 Must-read Suspense Thriller Books That Will Blow Your Mind

Lock Every Door by Riley Sager

The story in this book talks about Jules Larsen who is apartment sitting in Bartholomew. This apartment is filled with mysteries and somehow Jules finds connections between the apartment and her sister's disappearance years ago. This novel is highly suspenseful and contains a surprise ending.

It has been favourably compared to Rosemary's Baby by Ira Levin. However, due to its more modern context with thrilling and suspenseful events, fans feel it is best left untouched by directors.

Also Read | Suspense Thriller Books That Might Give You Sleepless Nights

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.