Thriller Movies On Voot That You Must Add To Your Watchlist Right Away

When it comes to movies, there are various genres that capture the hearts of many people. Genres like comedy, romance, horror, science-fiction, action, adventure, thriller and many more have done very well with the audience in the past.

When it comes to online websites, portals like Netflix, Amazon, Voot are doing very well with the audience and have a vast range of content. Voot specifically is an Indian subscription video-on-demand service initiated by Viacom 18. They provide their services in multiple languages like Hindi, Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, English and Telugu languages.

Voot also has some great thriller movies that one must definitely check out. Listed below are some of the best thriller movies to watch on Voot.

Best Thriller Movies To Watch On Voot

1) Kahaani

This is one of the best Hindi thriller films on Voot that is an absolute must-watch. The film revolves around the life of Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman who travels to Kolkata from London to search for her missing husband. The story is mysterious and unravels the suspense one by one. This film gets you on the edge of your seat, it is one of the most-watched thriller movies on Voot.

2) That Girl In Yellow Boots

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, this film is one of the most unique, disturbing thriller films on Voot to watch on a lazy Sunday evening. This film keeps you guessing and is a must-watch.

It revolves around a girl named Ruth, who barely remembers her father, but she cannot forget him due to a letter in which he had asked her to look for him. The story is full of mystery and is one worth not missing on.

3) Drishyam

This is another one of those perfect family thriller movies on Voot that is an absolute must-watch. The story revolves around Goa's IGP's son who suddenly goes missing.

The police suspect Vijay, a local businessman, and his family's involvement. The film did well with the audience but received mixed reviews from the critics.

