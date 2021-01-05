Tiffany Haddish To Star In Sci-fi Pic 'Landscape With Invisible Hand'

Actor-comic Tiffany Haddish is in final negotiations to star in the big screen adaptation of Landscape With Invisible Hand. The film is based on National Book Award winner MT Anderson's novel of the same name, reported Deadline.

Cory Finley, director of the Emmy-winning feature drama Bad Education, is writing and helming the sci-fi picture. Landscape with Invisible Hand depicts a near future in which an alien species known as the Vuvv has taken over Earth. Plan B and Annapurna Pictures landed the rights of the book in 2017, developed together and brought the project to MGM Studios. Haddish's breakthrough role came with the comedy film, Girls Trip, released in 2017.

She has earned an Emmy as a guest host on Saturday Night Live and her Netflix special Black Mitzvah received Emmy and Grammy nominations as well.

She lost the award to Dave Chappelle and his special Sticks & Stones. Even though she could not give her thank you speech, she did share it in her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Tiffany Haddish mentioned that she sent her speech to Emmy’s but it was sent back because it was too long. She later sent another short speech but presented the longer one on the show. In it, she appears wearing a gold wonder woman headpiece. Firstly, she thanked God and the other handful of people, including Netflix, Wanda Sykes and the Television Academy.

The Girls Trip star also gave a shout out to her fellow nominee Jerry Seinfeld. She asserted that she really wants to be on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. The actor mentioned that she has watched every single episode, 86 of them, and she has yet to see an African-American female comedian that happens to be Jewish on there, so she could be it. Haddish said that even if they are out of cars, it will be okay as they can use her Tesla. The show features 66-year-old Seinfeld, a famous comedian heading out to grab a cup of Joe.

