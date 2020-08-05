Tiffany Haddish Confirms Being In A Relationship With Rapper Common On A Podcast

Actor Tiffany Haddish recently revealed on the podcast Steve-O’s Wild Ride that she has been in a relationship with rapper Common. The two love birds had also been quarantining with each other during the Coronavirus outbreak. The two artists reportedly met in the year 2018 when Tiffany Haddish was shooting for the film The Kitchen.

Tiffany confirms dating Common

Actor Tiffany Haddish recently spoke to Steve-O on his popular podcast on his YouTube channel. In the podcast session, she was asked if she is currently in a relationship. Tiffany had a positive response to the question while also revealing that it is none other than rapper Common. Speculations about them being together have been doing the rounds ever since various reports suggested that the two artists had been isolating together during such difficult times.

The love birds reportedly met in the year 2018 when Tiffany Haddish was shooting for the film The Kitchen. The two also collaborated to raise money for the COVID-19 frontline workers through an online dating app. There had also been reports about their friendship growing into something stronger, after which they were also isolating together during the ongoing pandemic.

Tiffany Haddish had lately been in the news for confidently shaving off her hair while she was settled at home. In the podcast with Steve-O, she also said that now she and Common look like twins with shaved heads. She also revealed what rapper Common had to say about her fresh look. He said that she had been courageous for going for it and slaying it in style.

Read Penalties Aplenty Are Common Theme Early In NHL Playoffs

Also read Odisha CET 2020: Application Process For Common PG Entrance Likely To Start In A Week

Tiffany Haddish, on the other hand, has been of the stance that she shaved her head so that she could explore herself. She said that most women do not cut off their hair completely and hence do not know what their heads actually look like. Tiffany Haddish said that she wanted to see where her moles were.

The actor received a lot of love on social media when she released pictures of her bald look. She posted a selfie while expressing how she is loving the new look on herself. Have a look at the picture from Tiffany Haddish’s Instagram here.

Read 'Future Of Civilisation Assured When Space Travel Becomes Common As Air Travel': Elon Musk

Also read KCET 2020: KCET Exam Date Postponed To July 30 And July 31, 2020

Image Courtesy: Tiffany Haddish and Common Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.