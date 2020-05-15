'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's Iconic Photo Recreated By Two Farmers But With A Hilarious Twist

American zookeeper Joe Exotic became a household name after his documentary named Tiger King released on Netflix two months ago. The 57-year-old former owner and operator of the GW Zoo was well known for his interest in exotic animals, which led to his stage name and flamboyant dressing style.

Joe Exotic has become so popular after the release of Tiger King that many fans of the show have tried to impersonate him. Two farmers named Kyle Harris and Jeffrey Kast from the United States recently tried to recreate the Joe Exotic look from the eight-part mini-series but with a twist of their own.

The farmers, who belong to Wisconsin, painted one of their farm animal in yellow and black to make it look like a tiger. The duo then posed in front of the painted animal just like Joe Exotic did with one of the many tigers that he had in his zoo. The two men even dressed up like Joe Exotic to make the picture look more realistic.

Jeffrey Kast had shared the picture along with several other images and videos on Facebook, tagging Kyle Harris in the post. The caption on the post read, "Kyle Harris and I ARE the tiger kings. #FreeJoe #TigerKing #JoeExotic."

The pictures have garnered more than 20,000 likes and have been shared over 1,40,000 times since upload. Both Kyle and Jeffrey even set the image as their profile picture on social media, with the latter still having it on his Facebook handle.

Take a look at the post here:

About Joe Exotic

Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence in a US federal prison on 17 animal abuse charges and two counts of murder-for-hire for a plot to kill Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin, who was a vocal critic of him and his zoo. Last month it was reported that Joe Exotic has contracted coronavirus while in jail.

