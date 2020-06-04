'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin's Missing Husband Don's Will Is Forged; Confirms Sheriff

Reportedly, a Florida sheriff has recently declared that the will of Carole Baskin's missing husband, Don Lewis, was forged. Recently, a few reports have quoted Hillsborough County sheriff Chad Chronister giving details about the same. Talking to a leading news portal on Tuesday, Chad Chronister said that they called in some experts to say that the will was a forgery and he had already told them that two months ago. The report further added that they had two experts deem it 100% a forgery.

Apart from this, an online report stated that the notary listed on the will and power of attorney did not remember authenticating the documents. The report further added that two handwriting experts had found out that Lewis' signature was traced from a previous document. The report concluded saying that Chronister noted that the statute of limitations had expired, so criminal charges could not be filed against anybody for a fraudulent will. And, the case of Lewis' disappearance remains open. Talking further about the same, Chronister told Chad said that the investigators have found a few leads and the team is working through them.

Tiger King on Netflix

Reportedly, Don Lewis was a multi-millionaire when he mysteriously vanished in 1997. After five years of his disappearance, Lewis was declared dead in 2002. Later, in 2020, a documentary on the OTT platform, Netflix, raised suspicions that Lewis' will might not have been legitimate. Carole Baskin drew public attention as she was also featured in Netflix's documentary series Tiger King about Oklahoma-based private zoo operator Joe Exotic. Meanwhile, Carole Baskin has repeatedly denied knowing anything about Lewis' disappearance.

Refuting the claims from the Netflix series, Carole Baskin wrote an official statement, which read, "Don was not easy to live with and like most couples, we had our moments. But I never threatened him and I certainly had nothing to do with his disappearance." Her statement also read, "When he disappeared, I did everything I could to assist the police. I encouraged them to check out the rumours from Costa Rica, and separately I hired a private investigator."

