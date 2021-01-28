Tim Robbins Files For A Divorce From Gratiela Brancusi After Secretly Marrying Her

Tim Robbins is known for leading a private life and keeping his personal life away from any limelight. This did not, however, stop people from observing that he was dating Gratiela Brancusi after she attended the premier of his HBO show Here and Now back in 2018. Even though the couple has kept their relationship a low affair, it is being learnt now that the couple had gotten secretly married. Not only that, Tim has now filed for divorce from Brancusi as well. Here are more details on this matter.

Tim Robbins files for divorce from Gratiela Brancusi

The veteran actor reportedly filed for a divorce from Brancusi in Los Angeles, according to People. While it is still unclear when the couple actually got married, it has been confirmed that they did secretly get married. However, the decision seems to have backfired, as Tim Robbins has now filed for a divorce and has been avoiding making a statement on this issue since. Both of them have been spotted in the public several times in the past, including their visit to a hockey game in December 2019, with both of them bringing their kids.

ALSO READ: 'Castle Rock' Ending Explained: How Do Annie And Joy Deal With Their Problems?

He was previously dating Susan Sarandon, with whom he has two kids. They split from each other in 2009 after being together for 23 years. However, his relationship and marriage with Brancusi does no seemed to have worked out either. While the former couple did not have any children together, they had been together for nearly three years as well. There has been no response on this development from the side of Gratiela Brancusi as well.

ALSO READ: Hollywood Movies: Box Office Bombs That Later Became Cult Classics

Tim Robbins had received worldwide recognition after the massive success of his 1994 film The Shawshank Redemption, which also starred Morgan Freeman. The movie went on to become one of the all-time classics and is still one of the highest-rated films in history to date. He has also worked in a number of other well-known films including War of the Worlds, Zathura: A Space Adventure, Life of Crime, A Perfect Day and more. He was last seen in Dark Waters.

ALSO READ: When Ryan Reynolds Spoke About The Film That Helped Him Overcome His Fear Of Flying

ALSO READ: International Day Of UN Peacekeepers 2020: Binge-worthy Movies Based On Real UN Events

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.