When Ryan Reynolds Spoke About The Film That Helped Him Overcome His Fear Of Flying

Ryan Reynolds has performed in a wide range of roles over the years. Some of his most memorable performances have been in Deadpool, Free Guy, 6 Underground, and Smokin' Aces. In an interview with one of the popular American talk shows Ryan Reynolds revealed the movie that helped him overcome his fear of flying. Read on to know more about the story.

When Ryan Reynolds overcame his fear of flying

Ryan Reynolds shared his flying experience in the talk show. The actor spoke about going for skydiving and how the parachute failed to work and that sent him free-falling through the air. Years later, Ryan Reynolds opened up about his fear and flying the film that helped him to overcome it. The actor shared that it was Green Lantern that helped Ryan Reynolds overcome hir fear of flying that stemmed from one of the bad experiences of skydiving.

Ryan Reynolds, in the interview, spoke about having an issue with airplanes. Reynolds mentioned that while filming Green Lantern, they used to be on high-wires flying most of the time and through many locations. The actor shared his experience while filming Green Lantern and said flying was interesting although he was frightened initially.

In the interview, Ryan Reynolds shared that while doing so, he thought about his nephews and nieces who are younger to him, and that helped him overcome the fear of flying. The actor further said that he did not mean to make the entire experience sound 'altruistic' but his younger nieces and nephews were excited about Reynolds' Green Lantern and he kept thinking about them getting the opportunity to watch the film. He said that after carrying out such acts multiple times, one gets over such fears.

Green Lantern was helmed by Martin Campbell and the film released in the year 2011. Co-produced by Donald De Line, Greg Berlanti, and Geoff Johns, the superhero flick features Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Peter Sarsgaard, Mark Strong, Angela Bassett, and Tim Robbins in key roles. The film earned several awards and accolades.

