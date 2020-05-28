International Day Of UN Peacekeepers 2020: Binge-worthy Movies Based On Real UN Events

International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers falls on May 29 every year. It is an international day that pays homage to all the people who have served and are yet continuing to do the same for the United Nations peacekeeping operations. International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers 2020 will see people paying tribute to those high level professional, their courage, valour and dedication, who have lost their lives for Peace. International Day of Unites Nations Peacekeepers 2020 will witness people honouring the sacrifice of those who fought bravely. On this day, know more about the historic events of UN-based on real events by watching the movies listed below.

Operation Chromite

Operation Chromite is a 2016 South Korean War drama movie helmed by John H. Lee. The movie is based on the real-life events of the Battle of Inchon but it presents a fictionalised version of the historical CIA/US military intelligence operation which was conducted before the actual landing operation. The movie sees a team of spies sent into Incheon to gain intelligence on North Korean positions ahead of the invasion by UN forces.

The Siege of Jadotville

The Siege of Jadotville is a 2016 action-war movie helmed by Richie Smyth. The plot of the movie revolves around an Irish Commandant Pat Quinlan who leads a troop against French and Belgian Mercenaries in the Congo during the early 1960s. The movie stars Jamie Dornan and Mark Strong in pivotal roles.

A Perfect Day

A Perfect Day is a 2015 comedy-drama movie helmed by Fernando Leon de Aranoa. The film is loosely based on the novel Dejarse Llover by Paula Farias. The plot of the movie revolves around a group of aid workers who are working to resolve a crisis in an armed conflict zone.

Shake Hands with the Devil

Shake Hands with the Devil is a 2007 war-drama film featuring Roy Dupuis in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the life of General Romeo Dallaire and his frustrated efforts to stop the madness of the Rwandan Genocide, despite receiving resistance from his superiors. It portrays how the United Nations failed to heed his urgent pleas to halt the massacre.

Hotel Rwanda

Hotel Rwanda is a 2004 drama movie helmed by Terry George. Based on the Rwandan genocide, the film features Don Cheadle as hotelier Paul Rusesabagina and Sophie Okonedo as his wife Tatiana. The movie documents Rusesabagina’s efforts to save his family and the lives of a thousand other refugees by providing them with shelter in a Hotel. The movie also explores repercussions of violence, genocide and political corruption.

