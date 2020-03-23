When Dwayne Johnson Gave Fans A Glimpse Of His Gym And Workout Area

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, winded up his successful wrestling career to enter Hollywood and was recently seen in Jumanji: The Next Level. Dwayne Johnson's photos on his Instagram have been a huge inspiration to his fans as they try to achieve a physique like him. There is no doubt that Dwayne Johnson loves his gym and workout area, also, never stops admiring it enough. Here are the times when Dwayne Johnson was seen showing off his gym equipment and his workout environment on social media.

Dwayne Johnson's Gym Pictures

In this post, Dwayne Johnson posted a clean and empty picture of his gym. The Rock captioned the post saying, 'Late night therapy session. Long work week pressure valve release. #fridaynights #IP #almosttequilatime'.

Here, the Hobbs & Shaw actor posted a video capturing the aura of his gym. In the video, Dwayne started with recording his Iron Paradise's dumbles, followed by other equipment. While he showed off his gym, the song, Iron Man by Black Sabbath played in the background.

In this post, Dwayne Johnson shared a random picture of his gyming area. In the picture, the YouTuber's 'Blood, Sweat, Respect' belt is spotted lying on a piece of equipment. The Rock motivated his fans saying '7am. Iron Paradise. Quiet and cold, like my soul. 😈#chalkup #bsr #firsttwoyougive #lastoneyouearn'.

Dwayne Johson does not skip his workout even on Sundays, proves this post. Giving fans and audience some Sunday morning motivation, The Baywatch star shared a picture of his glass roof gym. He tagged the post as 'Sunday therapy session begins 🧠'.

Here, Dwayne Johnson shared the secret behind his hulk legs. He shared a picture of his customised leg press machine. The Rock mentioned in his caption, 'Slowly but surely Arsenal equipment is taking over his 50,000+ lbs of iron and ego destroyer in my gym'.

