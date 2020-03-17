Dwayne Johnson's Pics, Videos Of Flaunting His Biceps Are Absolute Fitness Goals

Dwayne Johnson has given the world many movies to remember and the actor is already signed up for three more films in the coming two years. Dwayne Johnson's photos on his Instagram have been a huge inspiration to his fans as they try to achieve a physique like him. Johnson's Instagram is also filled with travel, family, and movie promotion pictures. Listed below are Dwayne Johnson's photos of him flaunting his biceps:

Dwayne Johnson's pictures are absolute fitness goals

The world knows how big of a fitness freak Dwayne Johnson really is and his pictures here prove the same. The actor's workout goals are always on point. Dwayne is seen in this picture working out at the gym.

One can see how hard it must be for 'The Rock' to keep up and yet the actor never says no when it comes to his fitness. Dwayne keeps posting his fitness pics on his Instagram every now and then and sets an example for others. Dwayne's captions for his posts are another reason that keeps his fans going.

Dwayne Johnson also showcases how he trains by posting videos. Dwayne's videos are not only inspirational but also informative. Dwayne Johnson also makes it a point to have quirky captions that go with his videos.

