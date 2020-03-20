Dwayne Johnson Is In Guinness Book Of World Records And It Is Not For Wrestling

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most popular celebrities in Hollywood. Dwayne Johnson has enjoyed stellar success with his films over the years. He has also enjoyed tremendous fan following in his career as a wrestler. He has featured in some of the most iconic films like Fast and Furious franchise, Jumanji and Gets Smart. Not many people know that he is also a world record holder in Guinness Book of World records. As one will expect it to be for his heroics in the wrestling ring, that is not the case here as his world records are not related to his wrestling career.

Also Read | Here Are Some Adorable Dwayne Johnson Pictures With His Daughters; Check Them Out

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Tries To Convince Daughter Tiana That 'daddy Is The Best', She Says Mother!

The actor was a successful wrestler before venturing into Hollywood. He was inducted into prestigious Guinness World Records for being the highest-paid actor in his debut film. He earned $5.5 million for his first role in the movie The Mummy Returns. The movie released in 2001.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Earned THIS Much In 2019 And In-turn Became Highest-paid Actor Of The Year

The movie was an action-adventure fantasy horror film. Apart from Dwayne Johnson, the film also starred Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, Arnold Vosloo, Oded Fehr, Patricia Velásquez. Currently, he is also one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Is A Third Generation Wrestler; All You Need To Know About His Family

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's Moana: Most Memorable Scenes From Disney's Unconventional Princess Story

The Mummy Returns was the second installment in The Mummy series as it was a sequel to The Mummy which released in 1999. The movie was distributed by Universal films. The Mummy Returns inspired the 2002 film, The Scorpion King. It was a spin-off of the film which was set 5000 years before that and Dwayne Johnson played the lead character in the film. The Mummy Returns proved to be a commercial success and got mixed reviews from the audience and critics. In 2008, the third installment of the franchise was also released. The film was tirled as The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.