Times Gigi Hadid Impressed Netizens With Her Quirky Makeup Looks

Gigi Hadid is one of the most well-known models in the industry today. She has walked the ramp for many reputed brands including Victoria’s Secret and Marc Jacobs. She has featured on many magazine covers and is the face of some top tier brands. Gigi is known for her fashion looks and recently for her quirky makeup looks. She has been posting some colourful looks on her social media accounts, which have garnered a huge following by the netizens, check out some of her best makeup looks here.

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid’s Athleisure Looks That Will Motivate You To Hit The Gym

See pictures

Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram to share a selfie of her colourful makeup. The model’s quirky makeup consisted of shades of red and orange on one eye and the shade of green and purple on another. She flaunted her makeup while sporting a white coloured robe.

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid To Get Back With Zayn Mailk After Break-up With Tyler Cameron?

Gigi Hadid wore an all-black outfit and complemented the attire with some unusual makeup. Gigi’s make up had a dominated black colour to it while her lips held a dark colour as well. The look made infinite heads turn as she nailed the look to perfection.

Gigi Hadid wooed the netizens as she sported a natural look with a metallic eyeliner. She looked mesmerising as kept her makeup to a bare minimum and highlighted her eyes with the makeup accessory. The unusual look caught the attention of many, who complimented her for the quirky fashion.

ALSO READ: "I Don't Dress For Your Approval": Gigi Hadid To Style Critics

Gigi Hadid wore a purple coloured Valentino outfit for the fashion show. What caught the eye of many was that her makeup complemented the outfit perfectly as the makeup in itself was a purple coloured eye shadow. The shimmering purple eye shadow was applied like an eyeliner, which added to the beauty of the look.

Gigi Hadid’s MET gala look this year took the audience to the future. The prominent white in her attire was an unusual mix with the tiny specks of gold. She pulled off the look with utmost grace and earned compliments for her extraordinary fashion sense.

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid And Siblings Walk The Ramp For Prabal Gurung At The New York Fashion Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.