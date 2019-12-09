Check Out The Times When Kim Kardashian Made The Headlines In 2019

Kim Kardashian is an American businesswoman and reality star. The mother of four is known for her good looks and charming personality. She is known for her role in KUWTK, which is a reality TV show about the daily affairs and life of Kardashians and Jenners. Kim has achieved a great deal now that she is a successful businesswoman too.

Kim Kardashian is known for her sharp looks and the actor always makes a remarkable appearance wherever she goes. Kim Kardashian has always wowed the audience with her Met Gala looks. Let’s look at some of her 2019 looks which made the news.

Times Kim Kardashian made news

This picture is from Thanksgiving 2019. Kim K posted the picture of celebration and peace in her family on account of Thanksgiving. She is also known for throwing major Thanksgiving parties.

Another one is where she made a lifestyle and wardrobe choice. The reality star, who is known as a "sex symbol", revealed that there have been some alterations regarding her fashion choices. However, she is always supported by fans regardless of whatever choices she makes. In an interview with a popular entertainment portal, the model said she has had an "awakening" herself. She realised that she could not even scroll through Instagram in front of her kids without full nudity coming up on her feed pretty much all the time.

This is from her Met Gala look. Kanye implied that his image was negatively affected when pictures of Kardashian were “too sexy”. Though she defended herself at the time, and ultimately wore what she wanted to the gala, Kardashian admits that she has been dressing less bold these days.

