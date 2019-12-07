Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Decor: Twitter Users Compare The Look To ‘Marshmallows’

Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular celebrities in the world. Recently the reality TV star and her family began their preparations for Christmas. While the decorations were elegant and regal they were subjected to mixed reactions from Twitterati. Describing the decorations, Kim mentioned they looked pretty amazing to her in a video she posted on Instagram stories. While there were several tweets that made fun of the decor, there was one in particular that compared it to 'Marshmallows', which was reportedly later deleted from all social media platforms.

Also Read | Guilty Kim Kardashian Discards All Plastic Bottles; Chooses To Go Green

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas DecorationsGet Dragged On Twitter: They Look Like‘Marshmallows’

Also Read | Will Kim Kardashian's Traditional Christmas Cards Release This Year?

all the money in the world and THAT'S what she calls Christmas decorations?!?!?!!!! 🤮 pic.twitter.com/FOFvauH2AD — MPer (@MPer17) December 6, 2019

i can hear the guy who takes the picture giggling 🤣 — sofi ambarwati (@sofi_ambarwati) December 7, 2019

Therapist: Kim kardashians Christmas decoration is not real it can’t hurt you



Kim kardashians Christmas decorations: pic.twitter.com/A00uPXPEfs — 🌚 (@p_cklerick) December 6, 2019

I like it & is their house not ours. Is very nice of them to share with us! Happy Holidays & Love to everyone 💖😁🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲 — ArelysMM (@Chimera0428) December 7, 2019

I would be scared af of those white pillow things as child imagine having to walk at night to the bathroom past like did it just move?? 👀 .... but This is what happens when parents make christmas about them .. Rich parents too.

Im getting beetlejuice vibes here.. — Christina (@Christi06494112) December 7, 2019

Also Read | Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week, From Taylor Swift's Shimmer To Kim Kardashian's Florals

She added that the decorations are whimsical and resemble Whoville but are in all white instead. She said this referring to the fictional town portrayed in the film How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The trees in the video were designed by an Australian artist and were custom made to suit the liking of her family. The artist has named her decorative project as My Monument: White Forest. The decorations include 64 large Trees made out of steel, wood and MDF which is plywood like material and finally finished with synthetic fur. Kim mentioned the Christmas tree is her favourite part of all the installations.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian 'ruins' Kylie Jenner's Dress And Posts It On Her Instagram; Sister Feud?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.