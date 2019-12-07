The Debate
Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Decor: Twitter Users Compare The Look To ‘Marshmallows’

Hollywood News

Kim Kardashian has begun with her Christmas decorations and fans have had mixed reactions watching her decor. Read further ahead to know what they had to say.

Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular celebrities in the world. Recently the reality TV star and her family began their preparations for Christmas. While the decorations were elegant and regal they were subjected to mixed reactions from Twitterati. Describing the decorations, Kim mentioned they looked pretty amazing to her in a video she posted on Instagram stories. While there were several tweets that made fun of the decor, there was one in particular that compared it to 'Marshmallows', which was reportedly later deleted from all social media platforms. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kathy Temin (@kathytemin) on

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas DecorationsGet Dragged On Twitter: They Look Like‘Marshmallows’

She added that the decorations are whimsical and resemble Whoville but are in all white instead. She said this referring to the fictional town portrayed in the film How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The trees in the video were designed by an Australian artist and were custom made to suit the liking of her family. The artist has named her decorative project as My Monument: White Forest. The decorations include 64 large Trees made out of steel, wood and MDF which is plywood like material and finally finished with synthetic fur. Kim mentioned the Christmas tree is her favourite part of all the installations.

