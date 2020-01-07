Timothée Chalamet Is The New Bob Dylan, James Mangold Will Helm The Rock Legend's Biopic

Timothée Chalamet is set to play the role of legendary folk and rock musician in the James Mangold-helmed biopic of the rock musician. According to a leading media portal’s report, this biopic will be based on Elijah Wald’s book Dylan Goes Electric. Read on to know more details about this story.

Timothée Chalamet the new Bob Dylan

Timothée Chalamet is currently enjoying the response of his new film Little Women. The Greta Gerwig film is not only enjoying a great response from the audience but from the critics as well. After the success of Little Women, there are new rumours circulating that Timothée Chalamet has been roped in on a biopic of young Bob Dylan.

According to a leading media portal’s report, Timothée Chalamet is set to play the role of Bob Dylan in a biopic helmed by James Mangold. James Mangold is also enjoying the response to his latest film Ford v Ferrari. The report further states that this biopic of rock music legend Bob Dylan will be based on Elijah Wald’s novel Dylan Goes Electric. The screenplay of this biopic is set to track the legendary singer-songwriter's switch from folk to rock music.

Also read | Timothee Chalamet Jokes, Says 'dinner With Kanye And Kim Felt Like An Earthquake'

According to the report, Bob Dylan himself is set to executive produce this film. Dylan will be working alongside Mangold and Fox Searchlight. Fox Searchlight has already secured the music rights for this project. The screenplay of this new movie will be penned by Jay Cocks. Till now, the reps of Timothée Chalamet have declined to comment about this upcoming project. If the project gets an official greenlight, this will mark the first collaboration between James Mangold and Timothée Chalamet.

Also read | The King: Audiences And Critics Response To The New Period Drama

This will not be the first time that Fox Searchlight will be focusing on biopics. Fox’s Bohemian Rhapsody, that was based on the life of Freddie Mercury, went on to earn over $900 million globally. The film’s lead actor Rami Malek even won an Oscar for his performance in the film. Another biopic project helmed by Fox was Rocketman. Taron Egerton, who played the role of Elton John, recently won a Golden Globe for his role in the film.

Also read | Little Women: Greta Gerwig Talks About Saoirse Ronan's Exceptional Portrayal Of Jo March

Also read | The King: Fans And Critics React To The Netflix Movie On Social Media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.