Timothee Chalamet Jokes, Says 'dinner With Kanye And Kim Felt Like An Earthquake'

Timothee Chalamet recently was invited for a dinner with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with Kid Cudi and Pete Davidson as well. The King actor described the moment as if he felt an earthquake. The actor mentioned in an interview with a media portal that Kid Cudi is his favourite actor and that he wouldn’t get into acting if it wasn’t for him.

The actor mentioned that he texted Kid Cudi and wished him for his birthday and the superstar texted back inviting him for a dinner. The actor called the experience surreal. The 23-year-old was blown away when he walked into the star-studded room filled with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Timothee said as he walked in the room watching the stars felt like an earthquake. He said the feeling was epic and said one could feel the energy in the room and added that he was happy to be part of the celebration.

The entire experience made him wonder if he was worthy in a jovial manner. The actor mentioned that he texted his friends and asked them if all of this makes sense. His friends texted him back saying his younger self would have slapped him if he did not return to the celebrations. He then went to the table and everything was just fine from thereon. The actor mentioned he had a great time with comedian Pete Davidson and he admires him as he did a film with his sister.

