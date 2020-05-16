Timothee Chalamet's New Look From Upcoming Film 'Dune' Revealed Online

A new look of actor Timothee Chalamet’s character from the upcoming movie Dune has been revealed online. The actor has shared the first look from the film a month back, and now, he is seen essaying a completely different look. It has been revealed that the cast of the film- Dune includes Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Timothee Chalamet, Javier Bardem along with Jason Momoa.

Timothee Chalamet’s "Dune" look revealed

In the picture, Timothee Chalamet is seen wearing a cream coloured light shirt and a pair of green coloured pants. He wore dark coloured shoes and kneels down on the floor. On his wrist is a machine, while he holds a weapon in his other hand. Timothee Chalamet essays the character of Paul Atreides in the film. In the post, it has been revealed that Dune director Denis Villeneuve’s compares the character to The Godfather’s Michael Corleone.

Actor Jason Momoa had posted a few BTS pictures from the film and revealed that he will be playing the character of Duncan Idaho. He had also revealed that the release date for Dune was expected to be December 18, 2020. Timothee Chalamet had posted another still from Dune on his Instagram account.

In the picture, Timothee Chalamet and Josh Brolin seem to be in the middle of an action sequence. Set in the background of a dessert, the actors seem to try to stay on their ship. Both Timothee Chalamet and Josh Brolin are dressed in similar outfits in the picture.

According to news agency PTI, while talking about his character, Timothee Chalamet had said, ‘The immediately appealing thing about Paul was the fact that in a story of such detail and scale and world-building, the protagonist is on an anti-hero's-journey of sorts. He thinks he's going to be sort of a young general studying his father and his leadership of a fighting force before he comes of age, hopefully, a decade later, or something like that.’

About 'Dune'

Dune is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 classic novel of the same name. Dune is set in the distant future and revolves around Paul Atreides’ character, whose family is in control of the desert planet of Arrakis. However, Paul and his family and betrayed and the story revolves around some strong themes such as politics, religion and also dwells upon a man’s relationship to nature. In the movie Dune, Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family’s reign.

