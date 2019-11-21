Joker Director Todd Phillips To Direct A Lex Luthor Origin Film?

Director Todd Phillips directed the first R-rated film to ever cross a billion dollars at the box-office. DC’s latest cinematic release Joker was called as one of the best comic book films ever made by fans and critics alike. With the success of the new film, Todd Phillips has evidently garnered a massive fan following after Joker. There were rumours about Todd starting to write the script for a Joker sequel but that does not seem to be the case as the rumours were quickly rubbished by sources close to Phillips. Here is what we know about Todd Phillips' next project in the DC universe.

Todd Phillips to direct a Lex Luthor film?

As per reports, Todd Phillips reportedly asked Warner Bros to allow him to make origin stories for well known DC comic book villains. This sub-cinematic universe was titled as DC Black by Todd Phillips. As per reports, the idea behind DC Black was to bring aboard directors and actors who do not normally work on big-budget superhero films and give them an opportunity to work on a much smaller character study films like Joker. Though this idea was initially shelved by the production house, it is being speculated that Joker's box office performance has enabled Todd to carry out a similar outing with another iconic villain from the DC universe.

Lex Luthor is known to be one of the most prominent arch-nemeses of Superman. It was recently reported that Todd Phillips had a meeting with the officials of Warner Bros. and acquired the rights for another famous villain which is speculated to be Lex Luthor. It was also rumoured that Todd will be acquiring the rights to some of the key DC universe villains including Darkseid and Brainiac. Various fans have spoken up about Lex Luthor getting his origin film.

If #LexLuthor gets the Joker treatment. Phillips may be looking in his own backyard for casting. Think ‘Miles Teller’ for a young origin story. #DC — Shauner (@Shauner111) November 20, 2019

Gimme that inevitable #DCBlackLabel villain one off film with #LexLuthor.



But cast someone who could be lovingly elected president, who is actually trying to protect his beloved metropolis. Give me America’s sweetheart, long overdue to play a villain.



Give me Tom Hanks pic.twitter.com/WYsME44R56 — Coy Jandreau (@CoyJandreau) October 7, 2019

