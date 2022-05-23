Tom Cruise Forced To Pick A Side In 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1' Trailer

Popular actor Tom Cruise currently has a number of films in the pipeline, including Mission: Impossible 7 - Dead Reckoning: Part 1. It was only a few days ago that the trailer of the film was leaked online, and the makers have now shared the official trailer of the film with fans and followers. Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, the Mission Impossible 7 trailer promised viewers an action-packed adventure on the big screen.

Tom Cruise-starrer Mission Impossible 7 trailer out

After its premiere at CinemaCon, the Mission Impossible 7 trailer has now been released by Paramount Pictures. The short clip included several high voltage stunts and action sequences and gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from the movie. Tom Cruise is seen reprising his role as Ethan Hunt, as seen in the trailer, which also features Henry Czerny's character, Eugene Kittridge. The trailer does not have many dialogues, apart from the one exchange between the duo, that sets the tone for the trailer. Fans watch as Ethan Hunt is forced to make a choice and is told, "Your days of fighting for the so-called greater good are over. This is our chance to control the truth. You're fighting for an ideal that does not exist, it never did. You need to pick a side." Apart from the powerful dialogue, the trailer included several scenes that will be sure to leave viewers at the edge of their seats. One of these scenes sees Tom Cruise almost riding his bike off a cliff. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is set to release on the big screen in July 2023.

Watch the Mission Impossible 7 trailer here-

The film will see Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Rebecca Ferguson, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma and others in pivotal roles alongside Tom Cruise. The lead star is currently gearing up for the release of his film Top Gun: Maverick, which got its international premiere at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. The actor made headlines after his grand entry as he landed on the USS Midway in San Diego, as he piloted an N547SA Airbus helicopter.

Image: Twitter/@MovieMantz