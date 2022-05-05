Tom Cruise Makes Grand Entry At 'Top Gun: Maverick' World Premiere; Details Here

With every film that Hollywood star Tom Cruise does, he is known for his impeccable style and for doing out-of-the-box things. The premiere of the actor's upcoming actioner Top Gun: Maverick was not the usual red carpet on Hollywood Boulevard. Hitting the premiere in his own style, the actor made a grand entry that stunned his fans.

The actor's versatility does not just end at acting. He has built a stylish personality over the years that is more than enough to turn heads. On Tuesday, spectators at the world premiere of his upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick' were treated to a spectacular moment when the actor arrived at the event in a helicopter.

Tom Cruise makes a grand entry at 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere

According to People, at the premiere of his new movie Top Gun: Maverick, the 59-year-old star landed on the USS Midway in San Diego, California in an N547SA Airbus helicopter that he himself piloted. The Mission Impossible star stepped out of the chopper, which read "Tom Cruise. Top Gun: Maverick," on it, and walked towards the waiting photographers, reporters, and fans.

The actor left the hearts to flutter as he donned American Optical's pilot sunglasses, buttoning up the jacket of his bespoke navy Brioni three-piece suit. He then smiled as he exited the aircraft and walked along the tarmac.

In the new film, the Mission: Impossible actor is reprising his role of Maverick over 35 years after the original Top Gun debuted this month in 1986. The forthcoming action drama was shot over two years ago and was one of many major Hollywood titles that became long-delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to a starry cast of new pilots — including Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Jay Ellis, Monica Barbaro, Danny Ramirez, and Greg Tarzan Davis — the film sees a return of one of the original’s favourites in Val Kilmer’s Iceman.

Now, after witnessing several delays pertaining to the release, the film will officially hit the theatres on May 27 ahead of Memorial Day Weekend after screening at the Cannes Film Festival in the middle of this month.

(Image: @TheRoadsofFar003/@TomCruiseUniverse/Instagram)