Tom Cruise Pokes Fun At James Corden After Latter Announces His Exit From 'Late Late Show'

James Corden had recently released a statement regarding his decision to quit The Late Late Show. The show host revealed that he has decided to move on from the show after his contract comes to an end before the Summers of 2023. Now, Hollywood star Tom Cruise visited Corden's show and made fun of him for the same with the former throwing multiple jabs at the host during the episode.

Tom Cruise pokes fun at James Corden

On May 4, 2022, James Corden made his green room check-in with Tom Cruise and his co-star Monica Barbaro from the show set. Amid this, Cruise said, "James! It's such a privilege to be here, and I'm sorry about the news, I'm sorry that you got fired." Continuing teasing, Cruise said, "But I just wanted you to know that I'm here for you tonight, and for whatever you need... I would not have fired you.." Corden then replied, "Well, I would love it if you could lend me some money." Cruise remarked, "I told you, anything, James, anything". This fun banter between Tom Cruise and James Corden had the audience in splits. Watch:

Don't worry James, @TomCruise is here for you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rawtMj0Qzm — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) May 4, 2022

James Corden set to leave The Late Late Show

During a recent chat with Deadline, James Corden revealed that he is set to leave the talk show The Late Late Show after hosting it for over seven years. The television host stated, "It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show." "I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year]. I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave, and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure," he added.

Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick to release on May 27, 2022

On the professional front, Tom Cruise is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Top Gun: Maverick. Helmed by Joseph Kosinski, the forthcoming film will star Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer with Cruise and Kilmer reprising their roles from the first film. Top Gun: Maverick first premiered at CinemaCon on April 28, 2022, and is scheduled to be released theatrically in the US on May 27, 2022.

Image: Twitter/@latelateshow