Tom Cruise On 'Top Gun' Sequel: 'I Honestly Never Thought I Would Make It'

Tom Cruise is all set to soar high in the sky with his upcoming action-drama flick Top Gun: Maverick. It is a sequel of the 1986’s Top Gun, and the Mission: Impossible actor will be reprising his role of Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in the 2020 flick. Recently, Cruise opened up about the time when he never expected he would do a Top Gun sequel. Read on to know more about what Tom Cruise has to say about this highly anticipated film:

Tom Cruise never expected a Top Gun sequel

In an interview with a leading magazine, Tom Cruise talked about the time when he had thought that there would be no Top Gun sequel. He stated that everywhere he went, people asked him to ‘do Top Gun’ again, and he would always respond by saying that he does not know how to do it.

The Last Samurai actor went on to say that he did not know what the story is and he does not make movies just for the sake of making movies. Cruise revealed that he also told the producer of the film Bruckheimer, that it is never going to happen and he honestly never thought he would make it.

The Jack Reacher actors then revealed how it all happened. He talked to the producer and then realised that there were things that they could accomplish cinematically, instead of depending on CGI. This is when the adrenaline craving actor started getting excited about this big challenge of how to do it without using CGI. Because this was the only way Tom Cruise wanted to do it.

The producer of Top Gun: Maverick stated that it was hysterical to see their eyes roll back, and everything was ‘done on a gimbal’. In the film, Cruise wanted to make sure that the actors could actually ride the famed F-18 jets. The Jerry Maguire actor said that he had told the studio about how hard this movie is going to be.

Talking about Top Gun: Maverick shoot, he said that there has never been an aerial sequence shot this way. Fans are highly excited about the release of this film. It is slated to be released on June 24, 2020.

