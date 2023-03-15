Naatu Naatu Lyricist Chandrabose Says Tom Cruise Loved RRR And The Oscar-winning Song

Music director MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose lifted the Oscar for Original Song to thunderous applause on Monday. Chandrabose recently revealed in an interview that Tom Cruise loved both RRR and the hit song Naatu Naatu. Chandrabose was understandably on cloud nine after hearing the legendary actor personally praise his work.

What Tom said?

During an interview with Sakshi TV, Chandrabose shared how it was him who walked up to Cruise and introduced himself. Cruise, in response, immediately broke into praises for his work. He further said, "To hear the word Naatu come from a legendary actor like Tom Cruise, its a matter of happiness." In the same conversation, Chandrabose also recalled the team's interaction with Steven Spielberg, who he said, watched the film twice.

Naatu Naatu at Oscars

An official Oscar-nominee, Chandrabose was present as dance troupe Nappytabs took the stage to perform the meticulously panned recreation of the song. Deepika Padukone, one of the presenters for the night, introduced the act. She said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match, have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem."

She further said, "In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonialist themes, it’s also a total banger. It’s got millions of views on YouTube and Tiktok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar."

Chandrabose and MM Keeravani forged history as the first victors to bring home the golden statuette for their category. Naatu Naatu in its international victory lap has collected 6 major awards. This includes a Golden Globe, a Critics' Choice and and the Oscar.