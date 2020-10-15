Tom Cruise Set To Ride A Made-in-India Bike For The Mission Impossible 7?

Mission Impossible 7, which is going to release in 2021, is currently on floors in Italy. Tom Cruise will apparently ride an Indian make BMW bike in the movie. Take a look at the pictures shared on social media.

Tom Cruise to ride a made in India bike in MI 7

Hollywood icon Tom Cruise is currently shooting in Italy for Mission Impossible 7, which is the 7th installment of the MI franchise. The crew and team on the sets often share pictures of the actor on social media, and in one of the shoot sequences, he was seen riding the made-in-India BMW G 310 GS motorcycle. These motorcycles are manufactured in India, at the TVS’s plant of Hosur, and supplied for India and other countries.

The ride that is being used by Tom Cruise throughout the movie is used by the Italian Police in real, as their patrolling vehicle. They have a distinct colour scheme, alert lights and side panniers. The audiences are thrilled and eager for the action-packed flick. Fans are also pepped to see the cars and bikes used through MI7 as the franchise always features some exciting stunts and chase sequences, which will surely be a part of this movie too.

Another interesting detail of the movie is that Cruise mostly performs his stunts on his own and does not use a body-double. As per reports, the actor has been seen doing popping wheeling, ramp jumps on a bike as well as jumping off a cliff on an enduro bike, which was probably the Honda CRF450.

More about Mission Impossible 7

Mission Impossible 7 is the upcoming instalment in the iconic action spy film franchise. The movie is written as well as helmed by Christopher McQuarrie. This is the third film from the instalment that he is directing, after Rogue Nation and Fallout. The cast includes Tom Cruise who is coming back to play his role of Ethan Hunt, while the others are Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and Esai Morales. The movie was to hit theatres in July 2021, but got postponed due to the COVID pandemic and will now make it to theatres on November 19, 2021, produced by Paramount Pictures.

