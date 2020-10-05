Tom Cruise Casually Waves At Fans While Sitting On Top Of Fast-moving Train; Watch

Tom Cruise has been always vocal about wanting to shoot his stunt and action sequences in real-time, without depending on the movie magic created by VFX. This leads to many of Mission: Impossible film's stunt pieces making their way to the internet via leaked set videos which leave netizens baffled. Recently, a stunt video of Tom Cruise riding a bike and taking off a high ramp to quickly release a parachute and land to the ground had done its round on the internet. In a new video from the filming of Mission: Impossible 7, Tom Cruise can be seen casually sitting at the top of a fast-moving train and waving at his excited fans. Check out the video below -

Tom Cruise waves at fans while sitting on moving train

If you are wondering where Christopher McQuarrie is... pic.twitter.com/BdMf2hgtOJ — Cinephilia & Beyond (@LaFamiliaFilm) October 4, 2020

The film had halted its production back in February 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but has now resumed its shooting which is taking place across multiple locations around the world. The film is under protection with a limited crew which clearly has not stopped Cruise from embarking on doing difficult stunts by himself. Director Christopher McQuarrie has also shared a still from the on-train action set piece. In the photo, Cruise can be seen fighting on top of the train as a camera crew films the sequence. Check out Christopher McQuarrie's post below -

While the death-defining stunts making their way tot he internet has left fans ecstatic for what Tom Cruise and his crew have in store for them, Mission: Impossible 7 and 8's production has been hit with more than just one hurdle during production. Recently, the film production was hit with allegations of violating the Immigration Act in Norway for hiring Filipino workers being paid only $3.30 an hour, according to a Variety report. Whereas, another reason why the production received backlash was when it was revealed that they planned on blowing up an actual bridge in Poland. However, the film has now wrapped its schedule in Norway without COVID-19 claiming anyone from the sets. The director of the film has confirmed on social media that the film's production is now moving to Roma.

