Tom Cruise Might Play Iron Man In Marvel's 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness'

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). As the name suggests, it will explore different universes. Now it is reported that one of the dimension can feature Tom Cruise as Tony Stark / Iron Man, a character which was portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. for years.

Tom Cruise to play Iron Man in the MCU?

According to a recent report from insider Daniel RPK’s Patreon account, Marvel Studios is considering to have several cameos from various actors. They are said to be portraying different versions of already established MCU characters. The report states that the studio is eyeing for Tom Cruise to essay Tony Stark / Iron Man from another Earth. At one-point Cruise almost got cast as Stark, but the role eventually went to Robert Downey Jr.

The news excited many fans, but no confirmation is made yet. Tom Cruise is currently busy filming Mission: Impossible 7. His next up is a big project which is said to be filmed in space, being the first-ever movie to do. The actor seems pretty packed up in the coming year.

Earlier in an interview with Comicbook.com, Tom Cruise talked about the time when he was offered to play Tony Stark / Iron Man in the MCU. He said that he was not close to being cast as the billionaire-genius superhero. The actor mentioned that he loves Robert Downey Jr as Stark. Cruise stated that he cannot imagine anyone else in that role and he thought it was perfect for him.

Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man in the MCU

Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark /Iron Man is considered as the pioneer of the MCU. His first role as the character in Iron Man (2008) was also the first film in the MCU. He later reprised the role briefly in Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). RDJ was seen in a special appearance in a few other films.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be directed by Sam Raimi. The movie is also said to feature Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and Tom Hiddleston as Loki. It will be linked to the upcoming WandaVision and Loki series. Benedict Cumberbatch will return to play the titular character of Doctor Stephen Strange. The sequel is currently scheduled to release on March 25, 2022.

Promo Image Source: geektimeyt Instagram and A Still from Iron Man 2

