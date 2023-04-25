Gerard Pique, Girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Jet Off To Middle-East Amid Shakira Drama

Spanish footballer Gerard Pique and new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, have reportedly set out on a vacation to the Middle-East. This comes shortly after Shakira permanently relocated to Miami from Barcelona, with the former couple's two kids in tow. Pique and Shakira have been in the thick of controversy for the past few months, post announcing their split.

Pique and Chia's Middle-Eastern getaway

Gerard Pique and girlfriend Clara Chia Marti are reportedly on a vacation at the Middle East. The couple themselves had let the cat out of the bag on a recent podcast they were a part of. The new couple on the block also stated how the exact location of their intimate getaway is quite remote, making it difficult for the paparazzi to crash-land in on their vacation. How long they plan to stay there however, was not revealed. The couple left a little while after Shakira's permanent relocation from Barcelona to Miami, with the former couple's two sons, Sasha and Milan. Gerard Pique and Clara Chia Marti have also reportedly celebrated the latter's 24th birthday at their getaway.

The Pique-Shakira drama

Both Gerard Pique and Shakira have been consistently making the headlines as they navigate the very public and messy aftermath of their split. Shakira was served an eviction notice orchestrated by Gerard Pique's father, Joan Piqué Rovira, requiring her to move out from the latter's family home in Esplugues de Llobregat by April 30. Many believe Shakira's recent song, BZRP Music Session #53, an all-out diss track directed at Pique, could have been the final stressant. Gerard Pique too had made unparliamentary comments about Shakira's Latin heritage, which was considered by many to be a xenophobic statement. The footballer has also spoken out on the mental impact of the online harassment that Shakira's fans have been subjecting him to.

Gerard Pique and Shakira announced their split in June, last year. Pique has since been dating Clara Chia Marti, with whom he made his relationship Instagram-official in January. The couple are reportedly on their Middle-Eastern getaway as of now.