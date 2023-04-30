Tom Cruise Starrer Mission Impossible 7 Wraps Up Shoot 3 Years After It Began Filming

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 has finally wrapped filming three years after it went into production. Filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise have already started working on the second part of the film. The director announced shoot wrap on his Instagram handle on Saturday (April 29).

In the caption, McQuarrie wrote, “To the greatest crew there ever was and ever will be; Those who weren’t there will never understand. Those who were will never forget. With sincerest thanks and unfathomable gratitude, not only to you but to your families and loved ones, safe travels and a richly deserved rest. That’s (officially) a wrap on Dead Reckoning Part I. #MissionImpossible #DeadReckoning #Part2Awaits.” See the post here:

Tom Cruise will return as IMF agent Ethan Hunt after 27 years after the release of the first film. In addition to the franchise star Cruise, series regulars will be back in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. These include computer hacker Luther Stickwell (Ving Rhames), technical expert Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), and former MI6 agent Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson). The new MI films are written and directed by McQuarrie, who also worked on Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

Delays in production of Mission: Impossible 7

The filming of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning in Italy had to halt and restart several times since it began in February 2020. Keeping in mind that Italy served as the COVID epicentre during the first few months of the pandemic, there were constant delays in the production of the film. This was a result of the pandemic's impact on the global supply chain, production personnel, and locations.

The film's budget grew significantly as a result, reaching $290 million. The last installment in the series, Mission: Impossible — Fallout, was released in 2018, and it reportedly cost $190 million to produce. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning - Part One will be released in theatres on July 12, 2023. Part Two will bring this two-part action epic to a close on June 28, 2024.