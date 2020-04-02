Tom Cruise Was Hesitant To Use CGI Shots For 'Top Gun – Maverick' Fighter Jet Scenes?

Hollywood sensation Tom Cruise is all set to charm the audience in his upcoming film Top Gun - Maverick. Tom Cruise will be essaying the role of Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell once again in the 2020 film. The trailer of Top Gun - Maverick also showcased some high octane action sequences which have made the fans even more excited for the film.

Tom Cruise in an interview with an esteemed magazine revealed that he was hesitant to be part of the sequel. Tom Cruise went on to say that he was also very reluctant to do any CGI stuff in the film, Top Gun - Maverick. Tom Cruise also added that he wanted to do some real-time action for Top Gun - Maverick as he does for most of his films.

Tom Cruise was very serious about not doing any CGI shots in Top Gun - Maverick

Tom Cruise said that he had also made this clear to the production house. However, Tom Cruise said that we found out that they could achieve some things cinematically in Top Gun - Maverick. Even though Tom Cruise was excited to accomplish these things he also made it clear to the makers that he will not perform any CGI shots.

The director of Top Gun - Maverick also made some revelations about the movie

The director of Top Gun - Maverick, Jerry Bruckheimer also made some interesting revelations about the movie. He added that Top Gun - Maverick is special because of the actors who were all put in F-14s and that they could not use one frame of it except for some of the shots which were used for Tom Cruise. The director also said that it was hysterical to see the eyes of the actors roll back in their heads and that Tom wanted to make sure that all the actors were in F-18s.

Tom also went on to say that he gave a hint to the makers that Top Gun - Maverick is going to be a very difficult movie that has never been attempted before. The actor also gave a hint about a spectacular ariel shot in the movie. The actor also added that he also doubts whether there will ever be much larger than life shots in any of the other movies.

