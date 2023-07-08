Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Becomes Highest-rated Film Before Release

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One has touched a milestone which very few films manage to reach. What's more interesting is that it has managed this feat even before a proper release. The Tom Cruise-led franchise installment is yet to make its way through a release, either in the United States or in India. Despite that, the film appears to have marched its way right in to the hearts of audiences.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh installment in the uber-successful Mission Impossible franchise.

Luckily for fans, the franchise currently has no end in sight as main man Tom Cruise shared how he wants to keep making Mission Impossible movies till he's 80 years old.

The film has also been in the news owing to chatter around Cruise's death-defying stunts, much of which he has performed himself, including speed-flying.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One ratings are in before release



Rotten Tomatoes, one of the most popular review-aggregation websites, already has a listing for Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. The truly intriguing thing about this however, is the fact that the seventh installment of the Mission Impossible franchise, has already aggregated a stellar 99% rating on their 'tomatometer'. This comes, even before the film has hit any theatre, across the globe.

The credibility of the Rotten Tomatoes' tomatometer comes from the fact that it is an aggregation of professional critic reviews. As per the official Rotten Tomatoes website, "The Tomatometer score represents the percentage of professional critic reviews that are positive for a given film or television show." The film's 99% rating is currently based on 148 reviews.

Mission Impossible 7's impossible looking stunts



Tom Cruise returns to the silver screen in his iconic role of Ethan Hunt. As the film inches towards a much-awaited global release, reports of Cruise's dedication to the film, particularly the stunts, have been populating the internet. In a recent interview, director Christopher McQuarrie shared how unless things got too "repetitive", the actor always insists on performing his own stunts. McQuarrie also candidly proceeded to point out, "There are no limits with Cruise." Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will release in cinemas on July 12.