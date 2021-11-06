Tom Felton Reunites With The 'Weasleys' Ahead Of Harry Potter's 20th Anniversary; See Pics

Actor Tom Felton took to his social media to share a glimpse into his reunion with Harry Potter co-stars Rupert Grint, Bonnie Wright and James Phelps who played the Weasley siblings in the movie. The viral pic came just a week before the franchise's 20th anniversary. Not only did the actor treat Potterheads with the picture, but also made a huge revelation creating a stir in the fandom.

Taking to his Instagram on November 6, Tom Felton shared a picture of the mini Harry Potter reunion with actors Rupert Grint, Bonnie Wright and James Phelps who played the role of Ron, Ginny and Fred Weasley, respectively. The 34-year-old actor, who played the role of Draco Malfoy from the Slytherin house, also revealed that Draco always wanted to be a redhead. He wrote, ''secretly Draco always wanted to be a redhead''

Judging from the comment section under Felton's post, not many people were getting on board with the idea of welcoming Malfoy into the Weasley household. One user wrote, ''Wait a minute you’re not a Weasley!!!!😂'' while Bonnie Wright was quick to comment, ''Lol. There’s still time!''. James Phelps had a rather funny reply as he wrote, ''Same!'' Netizens also hopped in on the fun as they commented Malfoy's iconic dialogue, ''ur father will hear about this!''

Their reunion was enough to add to the anticipation of the fans for a major Harry Potter reunion on the occasion of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone's 20th anniversary. Bonnie further fueled the excitement by posting a picture of herself with the caption, ''I just filmed something very exciting that made me very emotional'' and added a lightning bolt emoji.

Although there has been no confirmation over an event taking place to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise, these pictures give all the Potterheads a new hope. While talking to ET in July, Daniel Radcliffe who plays the titular role confirmed that he would be shooting in November and was not sure about any reunion. He had stated, ''I'm sure there will be some sort of celebration but I don't know if we will be getting together or anything. I'm sorry if that's a bit of a disappointment to anyone.''

