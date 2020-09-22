Tom Felton's Massive Net Worth Will Leave You Tongue-tied; Read Details

Actor Tom Felton has delivered many successful movies in his career and has been a part of nearly 47 blockbuster projects. As Tom Felton celebrates his 32nd birthday today, on September 22, here is everything you need to know about the actor's massive net worth. Read more details about the actor’s priced possessions.

Tom Felton's net worth

As per a report published by Insider.com, actor Tom Felton’s net worth is estimated to be around 35 million USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth becomes Rs 2,57,11,00,000 (Rs 257.11 crores). As per a report published in Variety, Tom Felton owned an expensive home near the base of Los Angeles’s Nichols Canyon.

However, the actor put the apartment on sale for $1.449 million, which becomes around Rs 10.28 crores. As claimed by hotcars.com, Tom Felton owns a Lamborghini Aventador, a Lotus Evora and a Lamborghini Huracan. Reportedly, the actor currently lives in LA with his girlfriend.

Harry Potter series

Tom Felton amassed worldwide recognition for his role as Draco Malfoy in the much-acclaimed Harry Potter series. The seven-part film is a series, which is based on the eponymous novels penned by author J. K. Rowling. Distributed by Warner Bros, the Harry Potter series begins with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and ends with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson in the leading roles, the Harry Potter series follows the story of a boy's quest to overcome his arch-enemy, Lord Voldemort. If the rumours are to be believed, the Harry Potter series is the third highest-grossing film series with $7.7 billion worldwide collection. The series also stars actors like Alan Rickman, Michael Gambon, Helena Bonham Carter, Maggie Smith, Emma Thompson, Evanna Lynch and David Thewlis in prominent roles.

What's next?

Tom Felton will be next seen in the much-anticipated film, A Babysitter’s guide to Monster Hunting. Starring Tom Felton, Indya Moore and Oona Laurence in the leading roles, the movie follows the story of a babysitter, who embarks on a mission to save a child who's been abducted by monsters. The movie will release on October 14, 2020.

(Image credits: Tom Felton Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

