PM Modi Hails RS Dy Chair Harivansh's Tea-diplomacy With Protesting MPs; Cites Bihar Ethos

After Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Tuesday brought tea, prepared in his own residence, for the Rajya Sabha MPs who are protesting at the Gandhi statue at Parliament against their suspension from the Upper house, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the gesture. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that Harivansh Ji has been blessed with a "humble mind and a big heart" and urged people of India to join in congratulating Harivansh Singh.

'It shows his greatness'

To personally serve tea to those who attacked and insulted him a few days ago as well as those sitting on Dharna shows that Shri Harivansh Ji has been blessed with a humble mind and a big heart. It shows his greatness. I join the people of India in congratulating Harivansh Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2020

In another tweet, PM Modi said, "For centuries, the great land of Bihar has been teaching us the values of democracy. In line with that wonderful ethos, MP from Bihar and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Shri Harivansh Ji’s inspiring and statesmanlike conduct this morning will make every democracy lover proud."

Harivansh met the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs who had spent the night on the lawns near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises. He was seen sitting on the ground and having tea with the MPs.

'Making sure that we all are hydrated'

On Monday, leaders across party lines came to meet them, as they sat on the lawn, calling for an indefinite dharna against farmers' bills and wrongful suspension. From Ghulam Nabi Azad, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury to Digvijaya Singh, several Congress MPs also lined up to boost the morale of the protesting MPs.

According to PTI, one of the main concerns for the MPs was the health of two senior leaders who are diabetic -- Congress' Ripun Bora and CPI(M)'s Elamaram Kareem, who are both over 65 years of age.

"We are making sure that we are all hydrated and we have enough water," TMC MP Derek O'Brien said. "Refreshments are also coming in from the homes of Opposition MPs at regular intervals to ensure that their sugar levels don't drop. It's a wonderful team effort and we are not going to stop," another senior leader said.

The protesting MPs also used two fans to beat the humid weather. They carried not just their beddings with pillows and blankets but mosquito repellent as well to shield themselves from the vectors. AAP's Sanjay Singh said, "We will continue protesting against the farmer bills until the Modi government provides a rationale behind passing these bills without having the required votes".

