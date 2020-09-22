Latest News: PM Modi At UN Meet; India Slams Pak For Raising Kashmir Issue; COVID Update

PM Modi seeks reforms at UN meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a high-level meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations (UN) on September 22. He spoke about the dire need of reforms within the world body and stressed the need for “reformed multilateralism.” All events at the UN are being held virtually for the first time in its 75-year history due to COVID-19 pandemic wherein the heads of states have not travelled to New York for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session. In a pre-recorded statement played during the high-level meeting at UN General Assembly to mark the occasion, PM Modi praised the efforts of the UN in maintaining peace since its inception and highlighted the fact that India has been a leading contributor in the "peacekeeping missions."

Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman brings tea for protesting suspended MPs

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh brought tea from his home for the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs who are protesting at the Gandhi statue at Parliament. This gesture by Harivansh Singh comes after these eight MPs were suspended by Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for "unruly behaviour" with him during the proceedings on September 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Deputy Chairman for his gesture, saying he is blessed with big heart.

To personally serve tea to those who attacked and insulted him a few days ago as well as those sitting on Dharna shows that Shri Harivansh Ji has been blessed with a humble mind and a big heart. It shows his greatness. I join the people of India in congratulating Harivansh Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2020

India slams Pakistan for raising Kashmir issue at UN 75 meet

India hit back at Pakistan for raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir during the high-level meeting to commemorate 75 years of the UN. Exercising India's Right of Reply after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi raked up the Kashmir issue, First Secretary India in UN deemed Qureshi's speech as the "never-ending fabricated narrative" about the internal affairs of India. Vidisha Maitra said that Islamabad is globally recognised epicentre of terrorism which harbours and trains terrorists. Maitra added that Imran Khan's 'Naya' Pakistan also hails them as martyrs and consistently persecutes its ethnic and religious minorities. The virtual edition of a special General Assembly session to mark 75 years of the institution commenced on Monday.

Another repetition of the baseless falsehoods that have become a trademark of Pakistan’s interventions. A nation bereft of milestones!



Watch India’s Right of Reply ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9fGPeAoKkp — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) September 22, 2020



Opposition to boycott Rajya Sabha: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said on September 22 that the opposition will boycott the proceedings of the House till the suspension of eight members is revoked. As many as eight MPs were suspended by Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for "unruly behaviour" with him during the proceedings on September 20. Azad also demanded that the government brings a bill which should ensure private players don't procure food grains below the minimum support price fixed by the government.

India reports 75,083 new COVID-19 cases

India reported a single-day surge of 75,083 new COVID-19 cases with 1,053 related deaths on September 21. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said that the total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 55.62 lakh including 9,75,861 active cases. The ministry said that 44,97,867 COVID-19 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 88,935 infected people lost their lives. India remains the second worst-hit nation in terms of coronavirus cases and related deaths.

