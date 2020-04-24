Tom Hanks Makes A Boy Smile After He Gets Bullied For His Name 'Corona DeVries'

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, along with wife Rita Wilson, was one of the first actors to be tested positive of coronavirus. The actor received a letter from a young boy named Corona DeVries, who not only asked Tom if he was okay, but also inform him if he was getting bullied in school because of his name. Tom Hanks then decided to reply to little Corona.

Tom writes to Corona

Eight-year-old Corona DeVries sent a letter to his favourite hero Tom Hanks and talked about how he was teased and called by the name of coronavirus at his school. As per a news source, he was a fan of Tom Hanks because Hanks is the voice of his favourite character Woody from Toy Story. In the letter, he wrote, "I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the coronavirus". He also asked Tom if he was okay.

Corona shared that he gets very sad and angry when people call him by the name Coronavirus. Hanks responded to Corona DeVries with words of encouragement and also typed out the letter on one of the typewriters that he has with him at all times. As per a news portal, Tom Hanks wrote that Corona's letter made himself and his wife feel wonderful and also quoted his character and said,

"You've got a friend in me!"

Tom Hanks also gave Corona a typewriter with his name branded on it. He claimed that he bought it in Australia and that he thought it would suit the little one. Tom also asked him to use the typewriter to write him back.

From Helensvale to Hollywood, a Gold Coast schoolboy now has a great friend in one of the world's biggest stars. @njkelly9 #9News pic.twitter.com/80YhsRZFj2 — Nine News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) April 23, 2020

