Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Celebrate 35th Wedding Anniversary; Couple Shares Adorable Photos

Forrest Gump star Tom Hanks celebrated his 35th wedding anniversary with wife Rita Wilson on Sunday (April 30). On the occasion, Rita shared an adorable picture of them on her Twitter handle. In the caption, she wrote, "35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything." The comments section was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages.

In the photo, Tom and Rita could be seen twinning in black. While the Hollywood actor wore a jacket with a pair of spectacles, Rita was dressed in a top and blazer. Tom had a cake in his hand with Happy Anniversary written on it. See the tweet here.

35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything. pic.twitter.com/RlzqHf75tK — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) April 30, 2023

More about Tom Hanks-Rita Wilson's relationship

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson first met on the set of the sitcom Bosom Buddies in 1981. Initially, the two started as friends because Hanks was already married to Samantha Lewes, his college sweetheart. They later made their relationship public in 1986. One year later, the Cast Away actor got divorced from Samantha in 1987. Hanks and Wilson got married in 1988 after dating for two years. They later had two children together, Truman Theodore Hanks and Chester "Chet" Hanks. Wilson is also a stepmother to Colin, 45, and Elizabeth, 40, Tom’s kids from his first marriage.

Talking about compromising with her career for her husband and kids, Rita told PEOPLE, "I slowed down my work because I really wanted to be the mom that was there when they got home, drove the carpool and did all those things," she recalled. "Tom was also working a lot, so we would travel with him. If both of us were working and not home, my kids would have been affected. I wouldn't call slowing down my career a sacrifice, I would call it a choice."