Devoleena Bhattacharjee On Her First Eid After Marriage: I'm Trying To Be My Best

Devoleena Bhattarcharjee recently revealed that for the past four years, she has been planning Eid celebrations for her husband Shanwaz Shaikh as a friend. This year, she will be celebrating her first Eid as a wife and she feels excited about it. She also said that she will be cooking the Eid meal for her family.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Devoleena said that she has attended several iftar parties and has explored most of the facts about the festival. She further added that people in Mumbai celebrate all the festivals with zeal, be it Ganpati celebrations or Eid celebrations. Talking about the Eid festivities, she said that for the past couple of years she has helped her husband with his fastings as a friend and organised several iftar parties.

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress said, "But now as we are officially together, as a wife I'm trying to be my best. I'm excited to cook the Eid meal for the family." Devoleena also said that she will help her husband break the fast and serve him his favourite meal, ensuring that it is healthy for him. She said that her husband is a fitness enthusiast due to which she has to be careful with his diet.

Devoleena revealed a secret about her Eid celebrations and said that her husband follows a ritual wherein he always gifts something special on Eid. This time, she received her Eidi almost a month ago. She added, "I can say it 100 that I couldn't have got someone better than Shaan. I feel blessed." She wrapped up by saying that festivals are a time to express gratitude to God.

About Devoleena and Shanwaz Shaikh's relationship

After months of dating, Devoleena Bhattarcharjee tied the knot with her gym trainer Shanwaz Shaikh. It was an intimate ceremony attended by their close friends. She announced the news of her wedding on her Instagram handle.

